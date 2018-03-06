Eastbourne roadworks postponed

Scheduled roadworks due to start in Eastbourne on Saturday have been delayed due to last week’s severe weather.

The work at Langney Rise will now start on Saturday June 2.

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said, “The severe weather of recent weeks, with more cold weather forecast, means we’ve taken the decision to postpone a number of our planned maintenance works for March, including the work in Langney Rise.

“Starting, stopping and rescheduling work involves significant resources and is also very disruptive for road users who need to plan their journey.

“Postponing this work until the weather improves means we can complete these programmes in one go, avoiding uncertainty and minimising disruption to residents and road users.

“It will also allow us to focus our resources this month on more immediate issues such as repairing potholes and attending drainage problems, which are currently at high levels following the recent snow and ice.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience, but would reassure residents that these works will now start on June 2.”