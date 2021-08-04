Eastbourne RNLI investigates ‘unidentified packages’ by Beachy Head

A spokesperson for the RNLI said, “Eastbourne all weather lifeboat launched at 9am on exercise for crew training.

“Having returned from the exercise whilst in the lock waiting to return to her berth the pagers were activated by Solent Coastguard at 11am requesting the launch of the all weather lifeboat.

“Coxswain Mark reversed the lifeboat out the lock and was given the tasking to carry out a search at the request of Sussex Police to investigate some unidentified objects in the Beachy Head area.

Eastbourne RNLI. SUS-191006-155013001

“Having carried out a search of the area and nothing untoward found the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station.”