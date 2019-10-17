Eastbourne RNLI crew to star in BBC show

Members of Eastbourne RNLI will star in a BBC programme next week.

The volunteer lifeboats crew will feature in an episode of Saving Lives at Sea, which airs at 8pm on Tuesday, October 22.

The Eastbourne lifeboat

The series runs each week and shines a light on the heroic work of the unpaid volunteers who give up their free time to staff its more than 200 stations in the UK.

Based at Sovereign Harbour Marina, Eastbourne RNLI protects people at sea up and down the coast surrounding our town.

Its vessels include Diamond Jubilee, the Eastbourne all weather lifeboat, and the Eastbourne inshore lifeboat.

The station was established almost 200 years ago and two years before the Royal National Lifeboat Institution was founded, in 1822.

The RNLI is an independent charity, funded by voluntary donations.