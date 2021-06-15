Eastbourne RNLI and Coastguard called in search of missing Hastings man
Emergency services in Eastbourne responded to concerns for the welfare of a missing man from Hastings who was subsequently found safe.
The incident happened on Friday, June 11, as Sussex Police, RNLI and the Coastguard were called.
A spokesperson from the police said, “Police were called around 4.30pm on Friday, June 11, due to concerns for the welfare of a man missing from Hastings.
“Officers carried out extensive searches, assisted by HM Coastguard.
“The man returned home safe in the early hours of Saturday morning, June 12.”
A spokesperson from Eastbourne RNLI said, “Our volunteer crew were paged last night Friday June 11 at 9.30pm.
“They were requested to launch the inshore lifeboat and tasked to assist local Coastguards and police with a search for a person reported missing.”