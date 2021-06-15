Eastbourne RNLI and Coastguard called in search of missing Hastings man

The incident happened on Friday, June 11, as Sussex Police, RNLI and the Coastguard were called.

A spokesperson from the police said, “Police were called around 4.30pm on Friday, June 11, due to concerns for the welfare of a man missing from Hastings.

“Officers carried out extensive searches, assisted by HM Coastguard.

Eastbourne RNLI. SUS-191006-155013001

“The man returned home safe in the early hours of Saturday morning, June 12.”

A spokesperson from Eastbourne RNLI said, “Our volunteer crew were paged last night Friday June 11 at 9.30pm.