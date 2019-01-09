Eastbourne residents reminded to renew garden waste collection service

Eastbourne residents who wish to continue using the council’s garden waste collection service in 2019/20 have until the end of February to renew their subscription.

The service will run from April 2019 to March 2020 and renewals should be completed online at lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/renew

The last date to renew is Thursday February 28. For renewals after this date, there may be a delay in the arrival of a new permit and could result in an interruption to the service. Garden waste wheelie bins cost £52 each per year and collections are made fortnightly.

Additional bins are available for an extra £52 per bin. In some cases, neighbours club together and share one bin if they do not produce enough garden waste on their own. Items which can be disposed of include grass cuttings, leaves, wood chippings, hedge trimmings, plants and flower cuttings.

The council’s Jonathan Dow said, “The garden waste collection service is used by many of our residents, it’s a terrific service and really popular, so we don’t want them to miss the deadline.”

Reminders are being sent out to current customers and details are at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/bins-waste-and-recycling/garden-waste

Eastbourne council introduced an annual charge for garden waste collections in April last year in a move to bring in around £300,000 annually to “allow the council to maintain essential frontline services in a financial climate of severe cuts in government funding”.