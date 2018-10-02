Eastbourne residents quizzed over future of electric cars

Eastbourne residents are being invited to express their views on the current and future demand of electric vehicles.

Eastbourne Borough and Lewes District Councils are conducting the survey as part of a joint initiative with district and borough councils across East Sussex.

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on UK roads is increasing, with around 4,500 new EVs being registered every month. As a result, the government is encouraging local authorities to install charging points that are accessible to the public.

Councillor Jonathan Dow, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Cabinet member for Place Services, said, “We would like to hear from anyone who lives, works or visits this area – whether they own an electric vehicle or not.

“The survey takes just a few minutes to complete.”

Councillor Isabelle Linington, Lewes District Council’s Cabinet member for Environmental Impact, added, “We will share the results with East Sussex County Council which has responsibility for highways including on-street charging points for electric vehicles.

“This is an initial survey of people’s views and could help identify potential locations for EV charge points in future.”

The survey runs until Sunday, November 18.

Visit www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/consultations/electric-vehicle-charge-point-survey/

