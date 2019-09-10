Eastbourne residents launch fundraisers in aid of Bahamas hurricane disaster

After the Bahamas hurricane disaster some residents from Eastbourne have organised fundraisers to send supplies over to the country in need.

The Bahamas has recently been hit by Hurricane Dorian which has left 70,000 people in need of food and shelter, according to the United Nations.

A young Phillip on the beaches of the Grand Bahamas

Phillip Keeler, 39, who lives in Old Town, was born in the Grand Bahamas and survived Hurricane David in 1979 along with his family.

He said, “The hurricane swept through the island.

“The authorities told my parents to fill their bathtubs with water so there was enough to drink.

“They told people to ready their boats with drinking water and be prepared to jump into them if their homes flooded.

The Rotary Club of Eastbourne AM

“There was a dangerous high-wind and my parents hid under the stairs to protect themselves.

“When I was born they put me in a wardrobe for safety because we were quite poor living out there.

“The power was off for many days and they took a long time getting the infrastructure back in place.”

Phillip has set up a go-fund-me page as he feels there is not enough news coverage about current Hurricane Dorian due to the media’s Brexit coverage.

The mental health worker aims to raise £3,000 for the British Red Cross so the charity can provide more emergency supplies.

Phillip said, “Please join me in helping those through this very difficult time by donating to the British Red Cross disaster fund appeal.”

The Rotary Club of Eastbourne AM has also decided to support the Bahamian people by launching a campaign to provide Rotary Shelter Boxes.

Rotarian Martin Wellings said, “The shelter boxes cost £590 each and contain essential supplies such as a tent, water purification tablets, basic tools and emergency rations.

“The Rotary Club of Eastbourne AM is keen to raise as much money as possible so help can be provided urgently and any donations, however small, will go towards more shelter boxes.”

Donations can be addressed to Eastbourne AM Rotary Club c/o PST Travel, Grove Road, Eastbourne.

Phillip’s go-fund-me page can be found here www.gofundme.com/f/philip039s-campaign-for-british-red-cross.