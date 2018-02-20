Eastbourne residents encouraged to share memories for NHS’ 70th birthday

Eastbourne residents are being asked to share their memories of the NHS to mark its 70th anniversary.

To celebrate the landmark occasion on July 5, and to recognise the role the local National Health Service has played during that time, East Sussex Health Trust (ESHT) is encouraging people to send in their memories and reminiscences.

If you have worked in or been treated by the NHS locally, ESHT says wants to hear your story.

The NHS 70th anniversary is also an opportunity to recognise and thank the thousands of everyday heroes who guide, support and care for patients, day in, day out, in peoples’ own homes or in hospitals.

ESHT is asking residents to send in their stories. It is asking residents:

· Have you got recollections of working for the local NHS or at any of our hospitals (past and present) during the last 70 years?

· Have you been cared for (past and present) by the local NHS or in any of our hospitals and you’d like to share your story?

· Can you share any memories of our hospitals since 1948?

· Do you have any old photos of our hospitals (past and present) or the staff who worked in them?

· Do you have any old uniforms from the ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s or ‘70s?

· It is especially interested in any memories and photographs from 1948, the year the NHS was founded and those who were born in 1948.

· Do you have memories life before the NHS pre 1948?

Share your memories and photos by email to esh-tr.communicationsesht@nhs.net or by post to Communications, Eastbourne DGH, Kings Drive Eastbourne BN21 2UD.

Anyone sending any original photographs who would like them returned should include their name and contact address.

You can also share your memories on its social media channels Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #ESHTNHS70.

For more information please contact the ESHT Communication team on 01342 413876.