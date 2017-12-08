Eastbourne residents are likely to live until this age

Figures have revealed just how long Eastbourne residents are likely to live.

Women in Eastbourne have a life expectancy of 83 years, while the town’s men will on average live to 80 years old – according to the Office of National Statistics.

The figures show the average life expectancy of men and women if they were born today, which varies dramatically based on which part of the UK people live.

Nearby, for women in Wealden the life expectancy is 84.7, in Lewes it is 85.3, Brighton is 83.4, Rother 83.9, and Hastings is 82.

And for men in Wealden the age is 81.7, Lewes is 81.5, Brighton 79.5, Rother 80.4, and Hastings 76.8.

Meanwhile the best place to live in the UK for women wanting a long life is Camden, in London, with an average life expectancy of 86.8. The worst is West Dunbartonshire with the age of 78.8 years.

And for men the best spot for longevity is Kensington and Chelsea in London at 83.7, while Glasgow is worst at 73.4.