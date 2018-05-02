Eastbourne resident wins Postcode Lottery

One lucky household in Eastbourne has woken up to the news their postcode has won the People’s Postcode Lottery today (Wednesday).

The Green Street resident, who plays with the postcode BN21 1QR, will see their bank account boosted by £1,000 thanks to the win.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Judie McCourt, was on hand to offer her congratulations.

She said, “Well done to our winner in Eastbourne – I hope they have a great time spending their prize.

“Make sure you’re playing with your postcode to be in with a chance of winning.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £291 million to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

Players have helped to support nearby charity Treasure Basket Association, which was awarded £2,000 last year to provide disadvantaged children in the area with therapeutic play resources.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or search for it on Facebook and Twitter.