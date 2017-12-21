Eastbourne resident’s anonymous donation helps set up defibrillator in Meads

The Eastbourne Heart Beat Campaign has launched its latest public access defibrillator in Meads – thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous resident.

The group worked with Kamsons Chemist and local electrical company GM Monk to install a defibrillator which is now located on the chemist’s wall in Meads Street.

Alan Shuttleworth, Chair of the Eastbourne Defibrillator Partnership group, said, “We are extremely grateful for this donation which has made it possible to site a defibrillator in the centre of the Meads community, with 24 hour access. The donator does not want any public thanks, and has asked to remain anonymous, but we wish to say thank you for the generosity.”

The installation has also benefitted from the support of Kamsons Pharmacy. Paul Antenen, Operations Manager for Kamsons said, “We are pleased to be able to support this really important project. We recognise that a defibrillator at the heart of the community can be a lifesaver.”

Steve Monk, Director of GM Monk Electrical Contractors, added, “GM Monk are supporting the Eastbourne Heart Beat campaign as we feel that this is an important and personal contribution to the local community and visitors.”

The Herald is proud to back the Eastbourne Heart Beat Campaign, set up by The Defibrillator Partnership group, which aims to get as many public access defibrillators across town as possible.

The group would like to hear from any people or organisations in the local area who would like to get involved in this campaign.

Please get in contact either by emailing defibrillator@eastbourne.gov.uk or through the Eastbourne Herald.