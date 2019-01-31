Eastbourne Remembers in popular exhibition at The Pavilion

Stay warm and enjoy some gentle nostalgia with Eastbourne Remembers at the Pavilion over the weekend.

Visitors can journey through extraordinary memories and uncover some of the ways we have remembered and some we have forgotten.

Discover souvenirs collected over time and words written to preserve tales, while little ones can see toys through the ages including Star Wars figures, retro badges, an old 1930’s swimming costume and marvel at the massive ‘bigger than a brick’ - mobile phone from the 1980s. Then grab a hot chocolate in the café and enjoy the pretty garden. Free entry. Open 10-5pm.

