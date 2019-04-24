Eastbourne railway station evacuated Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Eastbourne railway station was evacuated this morning after the fire alarm went off. Firefighters were sent to the station at just after 7.30am and the station was closed off to rail passengers. A spokesman for EastSussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident was a false alarm. Rail passengers pictured outside Eastbourne railway station this morning (April 24) Woman stole £200 of clothing from Primark in Eastbourne