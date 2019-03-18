Eastbourne Race for Life 2019 - everything you need to know

A sea of pink will fill Eastbourne’s Sports Park in June when the annual Race for Life gets underway.

With a 5k and 10k version of the fundraiser for Cancer Research UK taking place on June 16 there is plenty to tempt fundraisers to take part.

And for the first time men are able to take part!

What is it? Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is a series of events raising money for research into all 200 types of cancer.

When? The 10k and 5k will take part on the morning of June 16, 2019.

Where? Sports Park, Cross Levels Way, Eastbourne, BN21 2UF

How much? Adults cost £14.99 while children cost £10. Under 6s can enter for free with no registration needed.

How to enter? Visit https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/ to enter.

Where is the starting point? The meeting point is on the main field between the astroturf and the athletics track. Aim to arrive one hour before the start time of your race.

What is the course like? The Eastbourne route is a flat, two-lap course on grass and park tracks.

How to get to Sports Park:

By car - There are several car parks at the venue available to participants.

Train - The nearest station is Hampden Park which is about a 15 minute walk away from the venue.