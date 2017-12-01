Eastbourne pupils ‘amaze’ teacher with Food Bank donations

Students from St Catherine’s College have donated an impressive collection of food and gifts to Eastbourne Food Bank in time for Christmas.

Nicky Baker, a maths teacher at the school, has been working closely with the food bank for its ‘Fill a Bag, Give a Gift’ campaign by providing Christmas food for families in need.

Two representatives from the food bank visited the school in Priory Road to pick up the bags and said they were amazed at how much had been donated.

Nicky said, “I gave talks to all year groups, asking them what they liked about Christmas - they said presents, twinkly lights, food and family - and then asked them to consider what Christmas would be like if their families could not afford to provide those things.

“I presented case studies of people who had to use food banks and reminded the pupils not to be stereotypical about who uses them, as all sorts of circumstances lead to people needing the support of a food bank.”

Nicky challenged each tutor group to fill a bag with food items and donate a Christmas gift for a child or adult. Every tutor group helped out and in total there were more than 40 bags of donations which added up to 550 meals.

“I’m delighted with the number of donations given and would like to thank everyone who got involved,” Nicky said.

All of the food and gifts will now be allocated to families during the Christmas period.