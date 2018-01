Planners have given the green light for a town centre pub to be demolished and flats built in its place.

Developers want to knock down Bar Coda, previously the Rose and Crown Pub on the corner of Bourne Street and Langney Road, and put a four storey building on the plot housing 10 one and two bedroom flats with secure parking.

Coda Bar in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-160817-224835008

A planning spokesperson at Eastbourne council said, “The loss of the public house is regrettable however the development will go some way to meeting local housing need.”