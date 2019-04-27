Eastbourne pub owners speak out after crash

The owners of an Eastbourne pub which was damaged after a car crashed into the building earlier today have praised the emergency services.

Four fire crews, including a technical rescue unit, were called to Beachy Head Road after a car crashed into the entrance of Beachy Head pub at about 1.50pm

Emergency services at the scene

The fire service said an 81-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were injured in the collision. For more see: Two injured after car crashes into Eastbourne pub

The pub is owned by national chain Mitchells & Butlers and a spokesman said the building was open as normal, although guest would have to enter through the rear doors.

They added: “After assessing the damage and ensuring there is no possible risk to guests we have been able to continue to our operations as normal, although access to the pub will be through our rear entrance.

“We wish to thank the emergency services for their speedy attendance to respond to the incident.”