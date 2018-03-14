Eastbourne pub closes its doors

One of Eastbourne’s pubs has closed down.

The Windsor Tavern in Langney Road closed after an attempt by landlord Steve Leach to get his lease renewed failed at the eleventh hour.

The last trading day was at the end of February and the pub is now boarded up.

The company which owns the pub, the Craft union Pub Company, had refused to renew Mr Leach’s lease after more than 25 years.

At the time the company said it would reopen as a community pub after a refurbishment.

The spokesperson said, “We are delighted to be taking over the Windsor Tavern, Eastbourne.

“The Craft Union Pub Company is a community pub operator that focuses on great value and customer experience, and our investment in the site will ensure the pub is kept very much at the heart of the community with great products at great prices and premium sports viewing throughout.”

