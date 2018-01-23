Eastbourne pub closed after serious leak

An Eastbourne pub has had to shut its doors after a ‘serious leak and drainage issue’ in the toilets and beer garden.

The Buccanneer, which was bought by Eastbourne Borough Council in June so it could be tied in with a multi-million pound development of the area, will remain closed ‘for the time being’, according to a council spokesperson.

She added, “The Buccaneer pub has been closed since Monday last week due to a serious leak and drainage issue in the toilets and beer garden.

“As a result of the scale of the repairs required, the Council have opted to bring forward the Devonshire Quarter project refurbishment works to parts of the pub much earlier than planned, and the pub will remain closed for the time being.

“The renovation will be required to take place around other planned building works to the adjoining buildings in Devonshire Park, including the Winter Garden kitchen and new Welcome building, which will begin to take shape very quickly over the coming months.”