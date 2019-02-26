Eastbourne property manager is caught at double the drink-drive limit

An Eastbourne woman has been handed a ban after being caught driving at more than double the legal drink-drive limit.

Emily Gillam, of Summerlands Road, was arrested on the A28 in Westfield on December 13, said police.

She was charged with driving with 78mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system, according to officers.

Sussex Police said the 24-year-old property manager was disqualified from driving for 17 months at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (February 20).

She was also ordered to pay a £570 fine, £85 costs, and a £57 victim surcharge.

Gillam was among 240 motorists arrested in Sussex as part of a Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, which ran from December 1, 2018, to 1 January 1, 2019.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.