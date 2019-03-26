Eastbourne pooches party in the park

Oodles of tails were wagging at a party for pooches in an Eastbourne park at the weekend.

Local dog grooming business Pugs in a Tub invited canines and their well-behaved owners to a free event in Seaside Rec on Sunday (March 24) to celebrate its sixth birthday in style.

Eastbourne pooch party in the park 2019 SUS-190326-114037001

There was a meet up, walk, and free teas and coffees for everyone – as well as dog treats and human cakes.

Business owner Claire White said around 100 people and around 80 dogs of all shapes and sizes enjoyed the day.

She said, “It went really well. We had cake, the dogs had lots of treats, I couldn’t have asked for a better way to celebrate.

“Thank you so much to all our customers in helping us become such a successful dog grooming salon in Eastbourne.”

Eastbourne pooch party in the park 2019 SUS-190326-114025001

Based in Seaside, Pugs in a Tub started in a small room in ESK but has grown over six years and now has eight members of staff.