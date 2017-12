Eastbourne Police have asked for help in tracing a ‘vulnerable’ missing man.

Robert Quao, 33, was last seen at his Eastbourne home on October 25. Police believe he could be in Hastings.

Officers describe him as mixed race, 5’6” tall and slight, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Police said, “If you see Robert then do not approach him but contact police online quoting serial 256/12/12.”