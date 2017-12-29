Eastbourne police constable recognised in Queen’s New Year honours

A Sussex Police officer who has led on a ground-breaking partnership to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) in Eastbourne has been awarded the Queen’s Police Medal in the New Year honours list.

PC Virginia ‘Ginny’ Jupp, 60, joined Sussex Police in 1995 and for the past 14 years has been the ASB officer for Eastbourne district.

She has been a leading force both on the district and East Sussex division for ensuring that antisocial behaviour and hate crime is recognised by officers at a peer level, as well at a senior level to ensure that victims receive the support and help that they need. This was long before ASB was recognised as being as impactive as it is.

She has also led the way in ensuring effective use of all available legislation to bring offenders to justice, and ensure that every effort is made between police, courts and other agencies to prevent re-offending. This has been by the use of ASBOs, as well as more recent legislation of injunctions.

Ginny said: “I’m absolutely amazed and shocked, but so proud to be given such an honour. This job means so much to me – I even applied for a three-year extension when I was coming up to retirement and I just love it. My dad was a traffic warden for Sussex Police and if he and my mum were still alive today, bless them, they’d be jumping up and down with joy!”

Chief Constable Giles York said: “I join all of my colleagues at Sussex Police in extending our congratulations to Ginny on her QPM, which is richly deserved.

“It recognises the enormous personal commitment that Ginny has put in to her role and her expertise in legislative changes and approaches.

“She is passionate about making the lives of victims better but is equally passionate about diverting perpetrators and those at risk of becoming perpetrators. She does not default to a criminal justice solution and has worked with perpetrators personally and with voluntary agencies finding them suitable activities and training to give them a purpose and changing their lives.”

The Minister for Policing and the Fire Service, Nick Hurd, added: “Throughout her career, Police Constable Virginia Jupp has changed the approach within Sussex Police to recognise the impact of antisocial behaviour on victims.

“Her professionalism deserves credit and I would like to congratulate her on receiving the Queen’s Police Medal. I am also encouraged that the majority of Queen’s Police Medals continue to be awarded to rank and file officers, in recognition of their commitment and dedication to duty.”

Elsewhere, Ms Philipa Ailion, a casting director from Pevensey Bay, is to become a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for services to theatre and diversity in the arts, while violinist Anthony Marwood, from East Sussex, will become MBE for services to classical music.

Professor Matthew Harrison, a Trustee of STEMNET, from Ninfield, will become MBE for services to engineering and education, and Richard Edwards will also become MBE for services to the community in Hastings.

Mrs Poppy Jaman, chief executive of Mental Health First Aid England, from Lewes, is to become Officer of the British Empire (OBE) for services to people with mental health issues.

Another Lewes resident, Mrs Alison Helen Stanley, is to become a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) for services to the creation and leadership of civil service employee policy with a particular focus on improving and implementing workforce policies.

Ms Heather Mealing, also from Lewes, and Colin Moore, from Uckfield, will receive a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to people with disabilities and their carers in Leeds and East Sussex, and for services to music in East Sussex respectively.

Mrs Joanna Tindall, from Mayfield, will also receive the BEM for voluntary service to the Pony Club.

In Brighton and Hove, Ms Clare Connor, director of women’s cricket for the England and Wales Cricket Board, will be made a CBE, as will Dr Phillip Evans, head of DFID Somalia (Department for International Development), for services to humanitarian relief.

Professor Christopher Swee Chau Liu, Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon at Sussex Eye Hospital, will be made OBE for services to Ophthalmology, and Mark Robinson, head coach for England Women’s Cricket Team, will also be made OBE for services to cricket.

See next Friday’s paper for full report and reaction.