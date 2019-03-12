Eastbourne Pier to allow fishing

Fishing is coming back to Eastbourne Pier.

Owner Abid Gulzar has confirmed today (Tuesday) that he has decided to allow fishing again on the iconic site.

Mr Gulzar on Eastbourne Pier (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-160408-084024008

He has been in discussions with Eastbourne council leader David Tutt, who says he is delighted at the news.

Mr Gulzar says it will be a members’ only club so his staff can monitor and manage the demand.

There will be a yearly membership charge with individual visit fees, although these figures are yet to be decided.

He said, “I have spent vast amounts of money on the structure and decking towards sea end of the pier.

Mr Gulzar on Eastbourne Pier (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-160408-083846008

“Much of it was rotten when I bought the site more than three years ago.

“I have made many changes to the pier, changes that make me very proud, and changes for the good of Eastbourne.

“I am confident people in the town feel positive about the pier, and the subject of fishing has been on my mind for a while now.

“It has to be operated in a way that makes it sustainable and I want it to be properly regulated, unlike before.

“It will be managed in a proper way for the enjoyment of local people.”

David Tutt welcomed the news.

He said, “I am absolutely delighted Mr Gulzar is going to allow fishing back on Eastbourne Pier.

“I see this as a major step forward.

“Mr Gulzar has made a huge investment in the pier and there is no question this has made a big improvement.

“I was pleased to hear from Mr Gulzar and his team first hand.

“The pier is a major attraction in the town and its continued success is vitally important to us as a tourist resort.

“It is important to our local economy that we all work to ensure that Eastbourne remains a top resort.

“I look forward to seeing fishermen on Eastbourne Pier once again in the very near future.”

Mr Gulzar said his team is welcoming emails of interest.

Send them to fishing@eastbournepier.com