Eastbourne Pier remains closed after hotel fire

Eastbourne Pier is still closed today (Monday) after the major fire at the Claremont Hotel.

Representatives of the seafront landmark said this morning it is not clear when it will be reopening.

The Claremont. Eastbourne hotel fire. Picture: Jon Rigby

That decision will be made by Eastbourne Borough Council, which has been contacted by the Herald for further information.

Eastbourne was left shaken by the enormous blaze which ripped through the hotel in Grand Parade on Friday, November 22.

It gutted the Grade II listed building and sent plumes of smoke into the sky which could be seen for miles.

Abid Gulzar, who owns Eastbourne Pier and used to own the Claremont, said he cried when he saw the destruction.

He said, “First and foremost I felt total shock and upset as I watched the Claremont Hotel burn. I stood and watched.

“It was a very sad day for Eastbourne and for all the individual businesses and people involved. I do not mind admitting that I cried.”

Mr Gulzar bought Eastbourne Pier after it was nearly destroyed in a fire in July 2014.

He said, “Lives must come first and I fully understand that there are still safety concerns about the building.

“I would never want anyone to be put at potential risk in the aftermath of the fire, which has shocked the town.

“But nobody has spoken to me from the authorities as to how long the area will remain sealed off. Every day Eastbourne Pier is closed is another day where the business remains challenged.”

The Burlington Hotel, next door to the Claremont, said it will be closed for some time following the fire. And surrounding roads also remain closed.

