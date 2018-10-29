Eastbourne Pier owner’s latest plans

Eastbourne Pier owner and hotelier Abid Gulzar has revealed a new plan for one of his businesses.

He wants to convert part of the Mansion Hotel on the corner of the seafront’s Grand Parade and Hartington Place into 20 two bedroom residential flats.

The main redevelopment site is at the rear of the main hotel fronting Hartington Place which, according a statement submitted to Eastbourne council’s planning department, was originally residential dwellings.

The statement continues, “The premises forms 28 per cent of the hotel accommodation – there will be 80 serviced rooms remaining in the hotel outside of the application site.”

Earlier this year Mr Gulzar, who also acquired Hastings Pier, was granted permission to convert the former nursery and Beach Pub in Beach Road into flats.