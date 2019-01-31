Eastbourne pier owner’s court case is postponed

Hotelier and pier owner Abid Gulzar appeared in court this week in connection with tax issues.

Seventy-three-year-old Mr Gulzar faces charges of non-compliance along with two of the companies he is a director of – Albany Lions Hotel Ltd and Mansion Lions Hotel Ltd.

However, according to the court, the hearing has been adjourned until February 27.

Mr Gulzar and the two companies are charged with failing to comply with Pay As You Earn regulations.

HMRC alleges that in July 2018 Mr Gulzar and the two companies were asked to pay cash up front for Pay As You Earn and National Insurance contributions in relation to new businesses because of previous unpaid bills with companies that went into liquidation. HMRC alleges non-compliance with that request.

Mr Gulzar bought Eastbourne Pier in 2015 and Hastings Pier in 2018.

HMRC says notices of requirement to give security for both PAYE and NIC liabilities were issued to Mansion Lions Hotel Ltd and Albany Lions Hotel Ltd and Mr Gulzar, as the director and 100 per cent shareholder of the companies.

Mr Gulzar’s address is given on court papers as Grand Parade, Eastbourne.