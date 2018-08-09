Eastbourne parking meters out of order

Parking meters across Eastbourne will be replaced in the coming weeks after becoming ‘obsolete’.

East Sussex County Council, which runs the parking scheme in Eastbourne with contractors NSL, says all pay and display parking machines will be replaced by new ones and should be in place by early autumn.

The announcement comes after a number of parking machines in King Edwards Parade had out of order signs posted on them and encouraged motorists to pay via an app on their mobile phones instead – costing an extra 20p.

A spokesperson at the county council said, “A number of parking machines in King Edwards Parade are currently out of order and are now obsolete.

“Therefore it is not considered cost-effective spending money on repairing machines which are soon going to be replaced anyway. The new machines will give more choice to motorists as they will offer the option to pay by credit or debit card as well as cash.

“In the meantime, we’ve put up signs on those machines which are not working advising people that they can pay to park using their mobile phone via RingGo. There is a 20p charge for using RingGo – a system which offers more choice to motorists – and this is necessary to cover the cost of using this system.

“There are still parking machines available in the area which are accepting cash for people who prefer to pay in that way. We appreciate that the fact some machines are not working might cause some inconvenience and we’re sorry for this. We are working to get the new parking machines installed as soon as possible.”

Last month the council closed the parking office in Eastbourne’s Gildredge Road and people now have to make general parking enquiries by email or telephone only.