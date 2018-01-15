Eastbourne nursing home rises out of special measures after inspection

The care providers at an Eastbourne nursing home are ‘delighted’ it has improved its rating in its latest CQC (Care Quality Commission) report.

Palm Court Nursing Home in Prideaux Road has risen from an Inadequate rating last year to Requires Improvement – with a Good rating in its ‘Caring’ category.

Residents were treated with ‘love and care’ by staff – according to the report which followed an inspection on November 27.

Taleb Durgahee, care provider, said, “We are delighted there has been significant progress and we have been rated very high in the Caring catergory.

“We have made lots of improvements and our residents, relatives, and all the professionals and very happy on the standards

“It’s a different nursing home, we have improved our staff, everyone’s doing well and are happy and there has been a lot of effort to make sure our residents have the best outcome.

“We are getting close to becoming an outstanding place for dementia care.”

A relative told CQC inspectors that the registered manager, Terrence Perkins, ‘is wonderful, they respond to the concerns I have and are very friendly’.

The report also said, “All relatives are very happy with the level of care provided and feel that [Mr Perkins]is a good manager, who is approachable and takes time to listen.

“General atmosphere in the building is positive, with carers being polite and helpful at all times to residents, family and myself”.

“A relative had sent a compliment letter to the registered manager saying, ‘the love and care the staff showed was incredible.’”

The inspection found that people were treated with kindness and compassion, were supported to be involved and air their views, and people’s privacy and dignity was respected.

One part of the report added, “Staff were kind and considerate and spoke calmly to people, getting down to their eye level and giving people the time they needed.

“We observed numerous kind exchanges of staff touching people’s arms and shoulders or holding their hands to give reassurance and support.

“One person told staff that they were worried about something, the staff member knelt down by the person and said quietly, ‘Don’t worry, we can sort it out. Come with me my darling’.”

However, inspectors said the nursing home still needs to improve in some areas. This included care plans having not always been reviewed and updated. The report said, “Not everyone’s wishes about the care they wanted at the end of their lives was recorded.”

It also said people’s hobbies and interests were ‘not well supported’ and suggested the care home gave its patients more to do.

And the report also addressed a previous safety issue the CQC had raised of there being too few staff on the team.

While it found more staff had been recruited, inspectors said there continued to be ‘mixed views’ about staffing levels. The report said the provider agreed to review staff deployment at busy times.

To read the full CQC report, visit www.cqc.org.uk