Eastbourne nursery school to close

A popular and long established nursery school in Eastbourne is set to close its doors this summer.

Robin Hill in Fairfield Road, first opened by Karen Edgerton in 1989, will shut on Friday July 20.

A planning application has been submitted to Eastbourne council to return the nursery building to its original residential use.

The reasons behind the closure – according to a statement to the council – are a reduction in child numbers, reduced income and rising costs, the owners Karen and John Edgerton retiring and the running of the nursery is no longer financially viable.