Eastbourne nightclub may reopen

An Eastbourne nightclub which closed suddenly in March may reopen.

The owner of Eastbourne Pier has revealed he is thinking of reopening the Atlantis.

Abid Gulzar said he was stunned at the massive public response when it was announced in March he was shutting the nightclub.

The news stirred up a lot of emotion with many people saying they had met their husbands or wives there.

There was also a massive reaction on social media, including the Eastbourne Herald website.

Now Mr Gulzar said he is having a serious think about whether he should reopen Atlantis.

He said, “I knew that Atlantis was always held in high esteem but I have to say I was surprised at the public reaction.

“There were so many message of support on social media, it was staggering.

“Now I am giving myself a couple of weeks to make a final decision as we are coming into May and then the summer season.

“It’s a constant challenge knowing what is best for Eastbourne Pier, a challenge I adore.

“I have to consider whether the public will support Atlantis if I decide to reopen it, or whether it would be best served for an alternative purpose.

“My team is currently looking at ways to make the most of the forthcoming summer season.

“We are shortly coming into what we hope will be our busiest period of the year.

“I want to make sure I have the best possible public offering because this pier is for the town and its people.

“The Atlantis is a key part of that, which is why I must make a final decision very shortly.”