Eastbourne mums thank long-serving midwife as she retires

Mothers have this week taken to social media to thank Eastbourne midwife Gina Moulding following news she has finally retired after 51 years.

During her career, which has seen her spend 48 years as a midwife and three in general nursing, she has delivered more than 4,000 babies at the various maternity hospitals in the town.

Now, multiple generations of mums have taken to Facebook to thank Gina and share their stories and memories of this ‘amazing midwife’.

Dani Brown wrote: “Absolutely amazing midwife. Gina was amazing during my whole pregnancy, especially at the end when I had problems after an accident which lead to me being unable to feel my son move. She always made every step of my pregnancy feel like it mattered and not just like another pregnancy. Enjoy your retirement Gina, it’s truly and utterly deserved!”

Sarah Obrey Loz wrote: “Gina is amazing!! My community midwife for all my babies. I missed her when it was all over. Gina, if you read this, we all love you and are so grateful to have you be such a big part in our lives. Thank you!!!”

Karyn Ives recalls how her daughter was born 19 years ago on St Patrick’s Day with the help of Irish-born Gina. “Gina was all dressed in green keenly supporting St Patrick’s Day the night I had my daughter hence my daughter’s middle name is Patricia as suggested by the lovely Gina.”

Jemma Kavanagh wrote: “Gina is just amazing, delivered my daughter and made a judgment call that saved my life! So much respect for this amazing lady, happy retirement Gina.”

While Juliette Bacon said: “Congratulations, Gina delivered my now 21 year old daughter at home in our bath, when it was too late to get to the hospital. Thank you for making it an amazing experience for me, my husband and my sons.”

For Sarah-Jade Smith Gina was not only her midwife but her mum’s midwife. She wrote: “A very well earned rest lovely Gina.”

Julie Briffitt wrote: “Enjoy your retirement Gina - I was so lucky to have you as my midwife for both my pregnancies - my eldest daughter now 17 and my twin daughters now 15. I could not have wished for a better midwife.”

And Debbie Duckworth said: “An amazing midwife who certainly went above and beyond. Enjoy your retirement Gina, you were a star.”

Gina won the Women in Business Award for the Women in Uniform category in 2017.

