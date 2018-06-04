Eastbourne mum’s horror at human excrement found outside her home

A mother says nothing is being done about the human excrement which keeps appearing in the alleyway leading to her home.

Klaire Mealing says she and other neighbours have to constantly clean the mess which appears in the passage leading to her home off Grove Road – and the council won’t do anything about it.

The alleyway off Grove Road has been a hotspot for human poo

She is worried for her three-year-old daughter, as the alley between Bath Road and Hyde Road is the only way to access their flat.

The mother said, “It stinks.

“There’s not a lot we can do, I’m disabled, I have a three-year-old child.

“One man is in his 90s and incredibly unwell, he often clears it.

“The council refuses to do anything because it’s unadopted land.

“Apparently there’s no such thing as environmental health any more.”

She added, “I appreciate it’s not council land. They can’t maintain the weeds, the lighting, that’s fine, but there comes the point where it’s an environmental health issue. It’s ridiculous.”

Ms Mealing says residents have to move their bins down the passage for them to be emptied, which she is concerned spreads it.

When it rains, she says, the faeces is spread and when it is hot is smells worse.

She said, “I have phoned police now twice, in one week we had two.

“The council have said about putting a gate there which poses problems.

“My walking is quite bad and I’d have to come to let people in. Then it’s just a deterrent.

“A gate means nothing. I think lighting would work.

“We have paid and put up solar powered lighting and it just gets ripped out.

“We are having no support from the council.”

Responding to Ms Mealing’s concerns, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said it has advised residents to install a gate with a lock on it to help solve the problem.

They said, “The alleyway is private land.

“We have spoken to residents about this problem in the past and suggested that one way of trying to sort the problem would be to install a gate with a lock to the alleyway.

“We will speak to residents again and advise they take that course of action.”