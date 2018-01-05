Eastbourne MP signs letter protesting against release of rapist taxi driver

Eastbourne’s MP has signed a cross-party letter protesting against the release of a taxi driver believed to have raped or sexually assaulted more than 100 women.

Stephen Lloyd joined 57 other MPs who expressed their concerns to Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice David Lidington, over John Worboys being freed after spending just eight years in prison.

The letter asks Mr Lidington MP to ‘urgently investigate’ how the decision to release him was managed.

It says, “We are concerned at the management of his application for release and the MoJ’s role in this regard, and the questions this may raise for victims and survivors of serious sexual assault.”

It mentions the risk Worboys ‘may pose to members of the public’ and refers to some victims not even having been made aware Mr Worboys was on parole.

The letter continues, “It is vital that victims of such serious sexual assault have confidence not only in the prosecution of such crimes but also the subsequent management of those who are convicted of them too.

“We urge you to act urgently to ensure that in the case of Mr Worboy’s and his entitlement to parole, his victim’s voices heard.”

In 2009, John Worboys was convicted at Croydon Crown Court of 19 offences and ordered to serve at least eight years in jail.

However, the 60-year-old driver is believed to have raped and sexually assaulted more than 100 women in London between 2002 and 2008.

He was reported to have drugged his victims with spiked champagne before attacking them in the back of his black cab.