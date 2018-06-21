Eastbourne MP explains why he did not vote on Brexit Bill

Eastbourne’s MP has explained his decision not to vote yesterday (Wednesday) on a proposed amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill.

The Government won the vote on its Brexit bill 319 to 303 – meaning it will now become law.

But Stephen Lloyd MP abstained and said he did not vote for amendments to the bill put forward by the House of Lords, as this could have frustrated Brexit.

Mr Lloyd said, “I believe if it was passed it would have effectively thwarted Brexit and also set the course for a second referendum.

“Although I personally may have supported such an outcome, I’ve always made clear I favoured remaining in the EU, it runs totally counter to my promise to Eastbourne during the referendum and the snap general election.

“In which I promised that irrespective of my personal views I would respect the referendum result, not block Brexit, nor join in calls for a second referendum.

“As I did with university tuition fees – if I give my word to our town, I keep it.”

Eastbourne voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum, with 30,700 in favour of Brexit and 22,845 voting to remain.