Eastbourne MP collecting presents for elderly patients spending Christmas at the DGH

Eastbourne’s MP is organising gift donations for the elderly who are spending Christmas alone at the DGH.

Stephen Lloyd has called on the public to bring their unwrapped presents to his office at 100 Seaside Road (open weekdays) and he will then drive them to the hospital on Friday (December 22).

The presents will then be presented by hospital staff to those patients who do not have anyone to visit them on Christmas Day.

Mr Lloyd said, “It strikes me that it would be lovely if we could do something for people in that situation. To be stuck in hospital over Xmas with no-one to come and see you or to bring a gift must be a bit tough frankly.

“Let’s make a whole bunch of our elderly neighbours who weren’t expecting much of anything on Christmas Day, happy, by showing them just how much our town cares for it’s own. Thank you.”