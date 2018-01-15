Eastbourne MP calls for inquiry into Carillion as thousands of jobs put at risk

Eastbourne’s MP has called for an inquiry into the government’s actions after Carillion announced it had gone into liquidation today (Monday).

Stephen Lloyd has spoken out after the major construction firm crumpled after failing to reach a deal in talks with the government – threatening thousands of jobs.

Mr Lloyd, who is the Liberal Democrat Work and Pensions spokesman, said, “The government must now take responsibility to ensure the pensions are properly protected for the tens of thousands of Carillion employees.

“We also need a parliamentary inquiry into some of the very questionable decisions made in the past few months, including the issue of the former chief executive still being paid his salary, plus perks and bonus.

“Meanwhile, the Carillion pension scheme has a deficit of £580 million, meaning there isn’t currently enough money in the scheme to meet the promised pension pay outs.

“The actions of this government and the Secretary of State for Transport, Chris Grayling, have been lamentable. To continue awarding contracts to Carillion despite the profits warnings is appalling. Chris Grayling needs to consider his position!”

The Herald understands the firm, which was the second-largest construction company in the UK, is a landowner at Sovereign Harbour.