Eastbourne MP attacked for ‘low’ voting record

Eastbourne’s MP has been attacked by the deputy leader of East Sussex County Council for being in the ‘bottom four per cent’ of MPs for his voting record.

Conservative councillor David Elkin says Liberal Democrat Stephen Lloyd has attended only 60.7 per cent of votes since June, which puts him the joint 24th lowest in the country, and he says the MP has the worst record of any Sussex MP or Liberal Democrat MP.

In comparison, former Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell voted in 86.72 per cent divisions over her two-years.

Councillor Elkin said, “Those who voted for Stephen Lloyd in June were told he would be holding the Government to account and fighting for Eastbourne, but these figures show this is not the case.

“Yet again, under scrutiny, Mr Lloyd does not meet the marks he loftily tells the people he wants to achieve.

“One recent newsletter was even entitled ‘another busy week in Westminster’ but the question must be asked doing what? It certainly wasn’t voting as much as just about every other MP in the whole country.

“As always, the myth surrounding Mr Lloyd does not match the reality. This is a man who is not doing what he said he would do and has so far achieved absolutely nothing, even though he promised an end to the Southern rail dispute in three months.

“Even worse, it appears he is failing some residents by not helping them and this is a real concern.

“My message to the Eastbourne MP is do more work in your place of work for the substantial amount of money you are paid.”

Responding to these comments, Mr Lloyd said, “I’d had a hunch after the bizarre story in last weekend’s Herald telling us all that Cllr Elkin had resigned as Chairman of the Eastbourne Tories because, apparently, there is some local in-fighting over who the Conservative parliamentary candidate should be, that he would try to find a spurious reason to attack me.

“To distract from their own local shambles. And this is exactly what he has done with such a ludicrous press release.

“David knows very well, firstly, the votes I missed would have all been one line whip votes from our perspective with low turnouts across the House – it’s much better frankly for me to be in Eastbourne working for the people than be in Westminster on a Friday voting on procedure motions or on amendments which will pass on a landslide.

“Truly we live in interesting political times but this takes the biscuit. Perhaps if cllr Elkin was more serious about actually making things better for local residents, he would join me in opposing his own party’s library closure programme, rather than playing such absurd party politics.”

Statistics regarding Mr Lloyd’s voting record come from www.publicwhip.org.uk