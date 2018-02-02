Eastbourne mother made miserable by ‘soul-destroying’ mould problem

An Eastbourne mother says dealing with a major mould problem every day in her flat is ‘soul-destroying’.

Kim Perkins has had to remove her baby from her bedroom and says she has had seven chest infections since moving into the housing association property in Burdock Place, Stone Cross just last summer.

A number of items had become covered in mould

The single mum says the situation is making her miserable and she feels nothing is being done. Ms Perkins said, “It’s absolutely horrendous. We have got green spores growing on the wall, I’m having to make this bleach wash weekly to wipe it all down. I’m really concerned for the health of my little girl, she has been put on a nebuliser.”

The 32-year-old says her daughter Bella-Rose, almost two, has had to come and sleep in her bedroom as she doesn’t feel her baby’s room is safe. She says she has had to throw away items that became covered in mould. “A push chair had to be binned,” she said, “I wasn’t putting my baby in that, it’s disgusting.”

Ms Perkins added, “We only moved in in August, it’s a brand new build. It’s just awful. I think they have tried to cut corners. I feel really down about the whole situation. I’m pretty healthy and since living here I’ve never been so ill in my life.

“It’s making me feel really miserable. I was homeless before. When I got this place I put £1,000 worth of carpet down, I have put pictures up and made it a home and now this is happening.”

A spokesperson for Optivo said, “Our initial investigation found an incorrectly plumbed washing machine was one of the main causes of damp. However, following renewed contact from Ms Perkins to report damp after the washing machine was re-plumbed, we’re investigating to further understand the cause.

“We’ve offered Ms Perkins advice on preventing damp and mould growth through correct heating and ventilation, and have previously provided a dehumidifier. We understand this is a distressing situation and we will continue to support the family until the problem is fully resolved.”