Eastbourne men jailed for ‘violent’ robbery and burglary

Three men and a teenage boy from Eastbourne are among a group of six defendants who have been jailed after a man was subjected to a ‘violent robbery’ in Dorset last September.

Dorset Police say 24-year-old Keiran Gausden, of Kingston Road, 29-year-old Brendan Fellows, of Etchingham Road and 27-year-old Charlie Fellows, of Sorel Drive, were all jailed for their part in the incident at a hearing on April 17. Police say a 17-year-old boy from Eastbourne, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also jailed at the same hearing.

Two other men – Octavio Gomes, 19, of Pevensey, St Leonards and Ross Jackson, 32, of Whinchat Road in Greenwich, London – were also jailed for their part in the incident, Dorset Police say.

Police say the incident took place at around 10.15pm on Wednesday, September 27 last year at a home in Ferndown, Dorset. Police say the victim, a man in his 30s, answered his doorbell and saw Gomes standing in front of him. The door was then pushed fully open and three or four men forced their way in.

Police say the victim was repeatedly punched by the men and then placed in a headlock by one of them as around £18,000 worth of computer equipment was stolen from the address. It is believed the address had been targeted as the victim had recently advertised high value computer equipment for sale online.

A neighbour who had heard a disturbance contacted the police and saw around four people running from the house carrying items.

The victim sustained fractures to both cheek bones, which required reconstructive surgery, as well as bruising to his face and torso.

Following information passed to Sussex Police, a black Vauxhall Astra was stopped in Eastbourne approximately two hours after the incident.

The six defendants were all in the vehicle and were arrested. Computer equipment was found in the boot of the car, which was later confirmed to belong to the victim.

At a hearing a Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, April 17, Gausden, Gomes and the 17-year-old boy all admitted an offence of robbery while Jackson, Brenden Fellows and Charlie Fellows pleaded guilty to burglary.

Gausden was sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison, Gomes was sentenced to six years and eight months and the 17-year-old was sentenced to three years.

Brendan Fellows received a sentence of three years and four months, Charlie Fellows – who also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order – was jailed for four years and one month and Jackson was sentenced to two years and eight months, police say.

Detective Constable Adrian Turner, of Bournemouth CID, said: “These defendants targeted the victim after seeing the items advertised online and used a gratuitous level of violence during this incident.

“The attack left the victim with serious injuries, which he is still facing further treatment for.

“I would like to thank colleagues from Sussex Police for their assistance in apprehending the offenders and I hope the sentences imposed demonstrate that those responsible for these kind of violent offences will be brought to justice.”