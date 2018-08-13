Eastbourne men arrested and phones seized after Boardmasters festival police chase

Two Eastbourne men were arrested and 20 mobile phones seized after a police chase following a Cornish festival.

After a short pursuit on the A30, officers arrested the two 35-year-old men at Okehampton, Devon, said Devon and Cornwall Police.

Twenty mobile phones, believed by police to be stolen, were discovered in the car.

The force’s Superintendent Ian Drummond-Smith said, “We intercepted two 35-year-old men from Eastbourne on the A30 and following a police pursuit, the vehicle stopped on the A30 at Okehampton.

“Twenty mobile telephones were in the car, which we believe were stolen. Some of these mobile telephones have not been reported as stolen yet, so we are in the process of identifying and contacting the owners, so we can reunite them with their property.

“Both men have been released on police bail to return to Newquay Police Station on September 7.”

This comes amid a crackdown on crime in the build up to Boardmasters festival in Newquay.

Police are also investigating a rape allegation at the campsite, involving a 16-year-old victim.

Devon and Cornwall Police say a 17-year-old man from East Grinstead, West Sussex, has been arrested on suspicion of rape.