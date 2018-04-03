Eastbourne meeting to launch East Sussex Save the NHS Campaign

A new campaign group to fight for NHS services is being launched in East Sussex with a speaker event next week.

Residents are encouraged to come along to the View Hotel, in Grand Parade, from 7-pm on Monday April 9, where the East Sussex Save The NHS Campaign is set to discuss cuts to local health care services.

Eastbourne District General Hospital (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-160825-093541001

A spokesperson for the group said, “The current NHS crisis has resulted in an extra 10,000 deaths in England and Wales in the first few weeks of 2018. Authors of the report that revealed this alarming statistic have concluded that sustained underfunding of the NHS is the root cause of the additional deaths.

“In East Sussex we are still waiting for the publication of plans that would reduce the budget of East Sussex Healthcare Trust in order to eliminate the current deficit of the trust.

“As a community we are justified in any concern we may have about this, it is likely we will see more beds close and services cut.”

The East Sussex Save the NHS Campaign is aiming to bring together political parties, trade unions, campaign groups and individuals to form a united opposition to any changes that it says may present a risk to people’s health and ultimately, it says, lives.

Speakers for the evening will include Dr Carl Walker, Madeleine Dickens from Sussex Defend the NHS, and Lloyd Russell Moyle, MP for Brighton Kemptown.

The spokesperson said, “There is every reason to feel hopeful that if we unite all who care about our NHS across East Sussex our campaign will achieve success.”

Entry is free but those interested are encouraged to register on Eventbrite to help with the organisation of the event. To do so, click here