Eastbourne medic off to the Winter Paralympics in South Korea

Eastbourne’s Professor Nick Webborn is flying to PyeongChang as president of the British delegation at the Winter Paralympics which starts on Friday (March 9).

Professor Webborn OBE is chair of the British Paralympic Association and will be attending his 10th Paralympic Games.

He has worked previously in various roles, including as chief medical officer for ParalympicsGB at London 2012, and he also works with the Invictus Games.

Professor Webborn was credited with helping Paralympian James Whitley become a skier after James suffered life-threatening injuries in a power boat accident. James will be competing in the Slalom, Giant Slalom, SuperG, Downhill and Super Combined.

As clinical professor of sport and exercise medicine within the University of Brighton’s School of Sport and Service Management in Eastbourne, Professor Webborn is the sports medicine lead within the university centre.

He is one of the UK’s foremost consultants in sport and exercise medicine and is the medical director of Sportswise, a specialist private clinic for the treatment of sports injuries and musculoskeletal problems. Sportswise is based within the School of Sport and Service Management and works in association with the University of Brighton.

Professor Webborn was due to fly to South Korea on Monday following the Winter Paralympic flame-lighting ceremony at Stoke Mandeville, scheduled for Friday this week at 7pm.

This is scheduled to be covered by Channel 4.