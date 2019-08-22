Eastbourne McDonald’s reopens after incident

McDonald’s in Eastbourne has reopened after an emergency incident earlier today (August 22).

The drive-thru in Lottbridge Drove was shut after a woman was injured in a collision in the car park just after 12pm.

She was brought inside the restaurant and treated for a head injury before being taken to hospital by air ambulance, which had landed in Five Acres Field.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said, “We can confirm the Admiral Retail Park restaurant closed temporarily earlier while emergency services dealt with an incident that took place nearby.

“The restaurant is now open and operating as usual, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

