Eastbourne Market cancelled due to Storm Eleanor

Eastbourne Market has been cancelled today (Wednesday) due to Storm Eleanor.

The Wednesday market, which sets up in Terminus Road, announced it would not be trading because of strong winds which were in excess of 50mph this morning.

It said on its Twitter account, “The winds were just too strong for the gazebos to be put safely in.

“All being well we will be back this Sunday, January 7.”

The Met Office has released a yellow (be aware) warning for strong gusting winds across the county.

The warning is in place until 6pm this evening.

The Met Office says, “Public transport may be disrupted or canceled and some bridges are likely to be closed.

“Power cuts and disruption to other services (mobile phones for example) may also occur, while injuries from flying debris are possible.”