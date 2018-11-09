Eastbourne man wins gold medal in karate championship exactly one year after battling cancer

A 36-year-old has won a karate championship exactly one year after undergoing surgery as part of his battle against cancer.

Eastbourne man Chris Eyre signed up to karate lessons with Canton just 18 months ago when getting his two young boys involved in martial arts.

Chris said, “My son asked me to do it with him, so I said I’d do it for a few weeks until he made some friends but I got completely hooked.”

However, six months in, Chris was diagnosed with cancer and zapped of his energy. He had surgery on October 3, 2017.

He slowly but surely regained his strength as his health improved and set himself the goal of qualifying for the Wuma World Championships.

Chris said, “The treatment had really taken it toll on me but I felt it was a realistic goal.

“I thought I would be pleased if I managed to qualify.”

With the help and support of Richard Canton, founder of the club, Chris went on to not only qualify but win a gold medal in the competition.

His success came exactly one year after his operation and fight against cancer and his family couldn’t be more proud of how far he has come.

Chris added, “My boys were ecstatic. We called them on the way home and they couldn’t believe it.”

He has thanked Richard Canton for his support throughout his cancer battle.