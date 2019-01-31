Eastbourne man stole more than £1,000 of beauty products from Boots

Adam Buckley, 28, of Great Cliffe, Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing health and beauty products worth £1,199.96 from Boots at Eastbourne on August 25 last year.
He admitted the offence when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on January 23.
Buckley was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on unconditional bail.
