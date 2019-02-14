Eastbourne man sought for Valentine’s Day date with police

Police are looking for an Eastbourne man this Valentine’s Day – but need some match-making help from the public.

Officers say their “hearts’ desires” have become a little shy and they haven’t been returning their calls, so they hope someone can help set them up.

Ryan Skinner, 33, is one of Sussex Police’s “Valentine villains”.

He is wanted on recall to prison.

Skinner is described as 6ft 2ins tall with brown hair, blue eyes and of slim build.

Other Valentine villains who have made the Sussex Police undesirables list include:

• Joseph Smith, 22, from Burgess Hill, wanted in connection with two counts of assault, two counts of public order and aggravated vehicle taking.

• Ingrid Edwards, 28, from London. Wanted for failing to appear at court after being charged with the supply of a class A drug.

• Glenn Waters, 33, from Brighton, wanted in connection with an assault.

Anyone with information which may help police get a date can contact officers online or call 101.

Alternatively, Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.