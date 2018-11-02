Eastbourne man saves life with CPR and wins award

A local man has been awarded a CPR Hero Award by the British Heart Foundation, after carrying out CPR and saving a man’s life earlier in the year.

Dan Dunbar joined celebrity guests and inspirational supporters at a glittering riverside reception in the vaults of the Globe Theatre in London.

Awards were given to those who have shown remarkable bravery or have gone above and beyond to help others while coping with the devastating impact of heart and circulatory disease.

Dan, who works locally at Hillier Garden Centre, said, “It was New Years Day and I was called to one of our concessions to a gent who had collapsed.

“On arrival the gent was still breathing and after a few initial checks I placed him into the recovery position, where he soon stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest. I carried out CPR for about four minutes where he started breathing again, where soon after the ambulance crew arrived.”

Dan continued to say: “I’ve been trained in first aid for over 10 years through, St John’s Ambulance, my volunteer role with East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and more recently the Eastbourne Area community responders.

I would encourage anyone to attend a CPR training session because you never know what’s going to happen.”