Eastbourne man’s frustration over market vans parked along seafront

An Eastbourne man has expressed frustration over market vendor vans which he says take up numerous spaces on the seafront.

David Smallwood, who lives on Grand Parade, says the vehicles to the right of the pier are a nuisance to residents and hoteliers, put off tourists, and can even be a safety hazard.

Market stall vendors' vans parked on Grand Parade on Eastbourne seafront (Photo by Jon Rigby)

He said, “The vans are parked half-way on the pavement, a lady nearly got knocked over this morning. It looks like Hampden Park trading estate. I’m sure it doesn’t do the town any good when visitors came along and think, ‘where can we park?’

“There’s about 30 vans. It’s annoying. In other towns market people aren’t allowed to park willy-nilly.”

“I’m not saying they are breaking any law,” said Mr Smallwood, “But they can be there until the cows come home. Surely somebody can find them somewhere better to park?”

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “Parking restrictions on the seafront are enforced by NSL on behalf of East Sussex County Council. The market on the promenade has proved extremely popular this summer and inevitably that increases the numbers of visitors to the area.

“However, we will certainly remind stall holders of the need to be considerate when they are unloading and loading their vehicles.”